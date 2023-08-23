‘El Diablo’ arrested on Rio Grande City murder charge after running to Mexico

Only have a minute? Listen instead

District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez announced Wednesday morning the arrest of a murder suspect who fled to Mexico following the alleged crime.

Alfredo Reyna, also known as “El Diablo,” is accused of killing 38-year-old Sergio Sanchez on Dec. 29, 2021.

The indictment for Reyna was made public today which discloses the allegations he is facing, according to Ramirez.

“The 229th District Attorney’s Office expresses its profound appreciation to all the departments and agencies he faces,” the press release said. “Their relentless dedication has ensured Reyna will answer for alleged deeds.”

According to a press release from the Rio Grande City Police Department, at about 9 p.m., police responded to a residence on the 100 block of R. Corona Sr. Drive in reference to a homicide.

Once they arrived, officers discovered the lifeless body of Sanchez who was shot and who suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

At the time of the investigation, police were able to identify several individuals involved in the crime and obtained arrest warrants for Reyna and Joel Velasquez Rios, who was 44 at the time.

Reyna was 38 at the time of the alleged crime.