Cameron County DA’s office K-9 sniffs out $85,000 in crash during traffic stop

BROWNSVILLE — The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office seized about $85,000 in cash on Friday.

During a traffic stop, the agency’s special investigations unit’s drug dog detected the hidden cash, District Attorney Luis Saenz’s office stated in a news release.

Citing probable cause, a search led officers to a bag holding the cash, the release stated.

Details about the vehicle and location of the traffic stop were unclear as no other information was readily available.