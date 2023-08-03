Off-duty Alamo police officer accused of drunk driving

Only have a minute? Listen instead

An off-duty Alamo police officer was arrested for drunk driving after he crashed his vehicle into a traffic light, according to a press release from the Donna Police Department.

A.J. Arevalo, 37, was charged with driving while intoxicated and is set to appear before a judge Thursday for his arraignment.

At 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Donna police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mile 10 Road and Farm-to-Market Road 493 and made contact with Arevalo.

“Officers learned that Arevalo had lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the pole of the traffic signal at the intersection,” the release said.

According to the responding officers, Arevalo had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath and was displaying signs of intoxication.

Arevalo was arrested after the officers conducted a field sobriety test.