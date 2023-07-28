South Texas College bumps minimum wage to $15

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The South Texas College Board of Trustees unanimously approved Tuesday a $15 minimum wage, boosting the rate for the second year in a row.

A release from the college says the increase is a response to inflation and higher cost of living, in addition to an effort to recruit and retain employees.

“At STC, we are proud to say that we made it a priority to take better care of our employees and make STC one of the best places to work at,” President Ricardo J. Solis wrote in the release. “We are among only a few colleges in Texas that are going from the $13 to the $15 minimum wage. I think that’s an incredible accomplishment, and I think it’s going to make a difference for our employees.”

The board also approved a 4% employee pay raise, the release said, adjustments that will take effect in September and cost the college $6 million in added benefits.

“Because we’ve been fiscally responsible over our 30-year history, we are able to keep making investments in our human capital a priority,” STC Board Chair Rose Benavidez wrote. “We are especially happy to ensure that every one of our employees begins their journey in our institution with a meaningful wage.

“All those individuals that make our institution an exceptional success deserve to enjoy a better quality of life and my fellow board members and I are honored to be able to make this possible.”

According to the release, STC currently has 2,200 full-time and part-time employees, a fifth of whom make between $12 and $15.

The college hopes the increase will make it more competitive in the job market.

“By approving a new minimum wage of $15 an hour at South Texas College our Board of Trustees has made a unique effort in recognizing competitive salaries and pay raises that are critical to supporting our talented employees,” STC Executive Director of Human Resources and Talent Development Zachary Suarez wrote.