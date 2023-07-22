Las Ramblas, Brownsville wine and tapas bar, gets national nod

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Close on the heels of Brownsville’s Las Ramblas cocktail lounge being named an “Outstanding Bar” finalist by the James Beard Foundation, a related venture has now received national recognition in the form of a Wine Spectator Restaurant Award of Excellence.

Boqueron tapas and wine bar, also part of Las Ramblas Hospitality Group, was honored by the magazine on the strength of its wine program, according to co-owner Michael Limas.

To receive the Award of Excellence, a restaurant must have a minimum of 90 different wines on the menu. Judging criteria also includes factors such as pricing and how much emphasis is placed on pairing wine with cuisine — which at Boqueron is a lot, he said.

“And it’s a really robust wine offering, so it appeals to a large demographic of wine lovers,” Limas said. “It’s kind of all-encompassing award and from my understanding no one in Brownsville has ever received this award. We’re really excited about it.”

Noting that Boqueron, which opened last September, is still in its infancy, he said the award is “testament to the team and just wanting to be really purposeful with having a selection that’s going to appeal to the wider audience and ultimately elevate the wine-drinking culture here in town.”

Yessica Garzoria, Boqueron’s head wine server, said the selection ranges from common wines like cabernet sauvignons and chardonnays to lesser known varieties, which means everyone from newbies to seasoned aficionados should be able to find something they want to drink.

“Whether you’ve been drinking wine for decades or it’s something that you’re just starting to explore, we offer a diverse selection that can cater to just about anyone,” she said.

Garzoria said she and her team dive deep into wine knowledge and sample everything that comes out of Boqueron Chef Eugenio Uribe’s kitchen in order to be able to serve as reliable, knowledgeable guides for customers. They even managed to convert one regular customer who didn’t drink wine and was strictly vodka when she first starting coming, she said.

“We were able to find a wine for her,” Garzoria said. “We’ve been introducing her to different wines, and she’s loved them all. That’s been the case for a lot of customers. The wine world can be a little intimidating if you don’t know much about wine. I think that we as wine serves make it a little bit less intimidating.”

Limas said Las Ramblas Hospitality Group is hoping to produce another award winner with its next venture, a yet-to-be-named eatery going in next door on Market Square with a kitchen helmed by Uribe. The opening is set for early fall, Limas said.

“It’s going to be something unique and different for Brownsville,” he said. “We will have a robust wine offering there as well in addition to our cocktail program, which will be run by Chris Galicia. And in the kitchen Chef Eugene will be releasing a really unique menu and something that I’m really excited about. But more news to follow on that one.”