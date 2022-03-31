SAN BENITO — City commissioners are getting closer to coming up with fairer water rates to help pay off long-term debt while offsetting shortfalls in the utility system.

Earlier this week, commissioners met in closed session to discuss a consultant’s recommendation for a “modest” rate hike over a five-year period.

“We’re getting a little bit closer,” Mayor Rick Guerra said Wednesday, referring to the plan commissioners are hatching out over discussions with consultant Jeff Snowden with Frisco-based APEX Consulting Group.

Commissioners aren’t planning to “blindly” boost water rates, Commissioner Pete Galvan said.

“The simple solution would have been to just raise rates,” he said. “We are not in favor of just raising rates blindly. We want to analyze information and consult with the consultant we’ve hired.”

Commissioners are planning “the creation of a new water rate ordinance that will be fair and sustainable for the water enterprise fund,” Galvan said.

Homeowners paying higher rates

For years, homeowners have been paying higher water rates than businesses, commissioners said.

“We’re trying not to be a burden to residential and not over-burden commercial,” Guerra said.

Commissioners are planning to pull as much as $3 million from the city’s $9 million American Rescue Plan Act account.

“We’re going to use ARPA funds to balance the burden,” Galvan said.

Commissioner Rene Garcia said commissioners are working with Snowden “to make sure we get the most fair and equitable plan.”

“I’m talking about rates for residential and commercial. We’re going to come up with a plan that will be a gradual thing,” he said, referring to carrying out any rate increases over a period of years.

Trimming long-term debt

As part of their plan, commissioners are focusing on trimming the city’s long-term debt.

During last year’s annual financial audit, the city’s debt stood at $24.7 million.

“Everybody’s got to do their share to pay this debt,” Guerra said, referring to ratepayers.

Planning a ‘self-sustaining’ system

Meanwhile, the utility system’s water production fund has run shortfalls of as much as $800,000.

“I don’t want the general fund subsidizing our water system,” Garcia said. “We have a desperate need to ensure our general fund goes for public amenities. The idea is to make our water system self-sustaining.”

Galvan added, “We can’t run an operation in the negative.”

Commissioners said they expect to finalize their plan within about two weeks.

“We’re definitely making progress,” Garcia said. “It’s a matter of fine tuning. I don’t like band-aid fixes — they continue to pass the bigger problems to others. We have a responsibility as residents and citizens — I’m one as well — that what we picked up from someone else, we take care of that problem for future generations. We’ll continue our talks to make sure we get the most fair and equitable plan.”

13 years without a rate hike

Earlier this month, commissioners began reviewing Snowden’s recommendation for what he described as a “modest” water rate hike carried out across a five-year period.

It’s the second time Snowden’s recommended a water rate hike in about 12 years.

The city’s last rate hike came in 2009, Galvan said.

A year later, a previous administration failed to carry out Snowden’s recommendation calling on officials to steadily raise rates during a five-year period through 2014, he said.

At the time, Snowden was recommending a hike that would boost customers’ utility bills by 1- to 3-percent to offset a $1.6 million shortfall in the utility department.

Background

From 2004 to 2009, the city steadily increased its water rates to help pay a $32 million debt stemming from construction of a $17.7 million water plant opened in 2009, a $13 million sewer plant, a $1.6 million water tower and other water and sewer upgrades.

During that time, previous administrations took on the projects after decades of neglect had left the city with archaic water and sewer plants.

Now, the city’s base residential water rate stands at $20.59 for up to 2,000 gallons for homes with 5/8-inch meters while its sewer rate is $29.09 for up to 2,000 gallons.