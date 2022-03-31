Death penalty not sought for Pharr man accused of killing brother

Prosecutors announced Thursday morning that they have elected to not to pursue the death penalty for a Pharr man accused of killing his brother while robbing him of $100.

David Sandoval was charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence for allegedly bludgeoning his brother, 66-year-old Ruben Sandoval, with a pick axe April 20, 2021.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The victim had been reported missing earlier that day and family members told police they believed David was involved in his disappearance, the affidavit said.

Pharr police found Ruben’s body April 21 at Memorial Park in Pharr. He was lying in the bed of a truck covered with a blanket and had multiple head injuries.

According to Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey, investigators believe David put Ruben in the bed of the truck and drove around before dumping the body and vehicle at the park during the lunch hour. David then reportedly walked home.

Authorities arrested David about 8:40 p.m.the following day on the 800 block of West Hawk after a short pursuit.

One unidentified witness told police that David confessed to her that he had hurt his brother for $100, according to the affidavit.

David’s roommate, 53-year-old Pharr resident Roel Pecina, was also charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly helping David wash blood off the floor and failure to report a felony involving death.

Pecina allegedly said David confessed to him that he had harmed his brother, the affidavit said.

Pecina was released in November on a $7,500 bond.

David remained jailed Thursday on a $262,500 bond.