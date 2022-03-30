Upcoming event promotes sexual assault awareness

An upcoming event in Brownsville will work to increase awareness of sexual assaults.

To recognize Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Friendship of Women will partner with Planned Parenthood of South Texas, Valley AIDS Council, Casa Orgullo, the Housing Authority of the City of Brownsville and Texas Rising to host their first yearly “Yo Te Creo: The Power of Your Voice.”

The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 5 p.m. on April 5 at the Carlotta K. Petrina Cultural Center in Brownsville.

The purpose of the event is to create a safe space for survivors to share their stories and to continue the conversation of the reality of sexual violence in our community, organizers said.

There will be interactive activities, guest speakers, free resources and light refreshments.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see the “Marches That Move Us” art exhibit by Planned Parenthood South Texas at the same place.

To RSVP and for more information, email Friendship of Women at [email protected]