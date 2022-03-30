Gov. Abbott visits Harlingen

HARLINGEN – Gov. Greg Abbott was in town Wednesday night to support military and local law enforcement.

Abbott was an invited guest to the Gen. H.M. Smith Commemorative Ceremony at the Harlingen Convention Center, a sit-down dinner coordinated by the Marine Military Academy.

Kristin Luckey, director of marketing and public affairs, said MMA holds the event every year and it’s an important fundraiser for the organization.

Harlingen city commissioners, members of the health care community and other local dignitaries were in attendance. Cadets in sharp dress blue uniforms escorted attendees to their tables and maintained a strong presence at the event.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Marine First Sgt. Sergio Barrios, who was in charge of the cadets at Wednesday’s event.

“It’s always an honor for us to have our cadets able to participate in this experience,” he said.

Mayor Chris Boswell appreciated MMA making this happen.

“It’s always great to have the governor here in the City of Harlingen,” Boswell said. “We are very proud of MMA and it’s great to be invited. They do a great service to the people in this community and we’re super excited they were able to get the governor to be their guest.”

[email protected]