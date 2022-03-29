Palmview H-E-B shooter found guilty on all counts

EDINBURG — A jury Tuesday found a 31-year-old Mission man guilty on all counts over a 2016 mass shooting at a Palmview H-E-B.

Raul Lopez was charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a count of attempted capital murder of multiple persons.

He has been in custody since Nov. 28, 2016, after firing 19 shots into a breakroom at the grocery store on Goodwin Road and U.S. Expressway 83, where overnight workers were eating lunch, at around 3:30 a.m.

He is convicted of killing 48-year-old Mario Pulido, who was shot nine times, and injuring Billy Joe Martinez, then 33, Rafael Martinez, then 37, and Frailan Garza, then 51.

The jury began deliberating late Monday morning and reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon after a little more than 10 hours of work.

The trial lasted two weeks and included 23 witnesses and 348 exhibits were entered into evidence.

Lopez’s attorneys brought an insanity defense while prosecutors pointed to evidence they said showed the man knew what he was doing was wrong.

He showed no emotion as the verdict was read.

