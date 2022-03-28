59 new COVID cases in Hidalgo County as 2 die

Hidalgo County reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths and 59 new cases of the virus Monday afternoon.

The deaths include a McAllen man over the age of 70 and a man in his 60s from an undisclosed location. Neither men were vaccinated, according to the county.

Their deaths raised the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,881.

The county’s new cases raise the total to 196,934 since the start of the pandemic.

There were also 24 new cases among students and three new cases among staff in county schools, health officials said in a news release Monday. There have been a total of 16,617 cases among students and 4,831 among staff since the county began keeping track of COVID activity in schools in August 2021.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 44 people in county hospitals with the virus, including 42 adults and two children. The county also reported 12 people in intensive care units with the virus, all of whom were adults.

There were 29 people released from isolation Monday, raising that number to 192,669. There are 384 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 1,039,934 COVID-19 tests, and 841,413 had negative results.

Cameron County reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 and a single death, that of a Brownsville woman in her 30s. The county’s death toll is now at 2,224.