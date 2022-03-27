Home Local News Photo Gallery: Valley Symphony Orchestra 70th Anniversary Local NewsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Monitor Photo Gallery: Valley Symphony Orchestra 70th Anniversary By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - March 27, 2022 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Delaine Leonard, Austin strums the harp during rehearsals with the Valley Symphony Orchestra at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Thursday ,March,24,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Maestro Peter Dabrowski conductor of the Valley Symphony Orchestra during the 70th Anniversary Season performance at McAllen Performing Arts Center Friday ,March,25,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) A night of rehearsals for the Valley Symphony Orchestra members at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Thursday ,March,24,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Claudia Arroyave of Monterrey, checks her cello during rehearsals for the Valley Symphony Orchestra at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Thursday ,March,24,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Benjamin Coy casts a shadow of his trombone before the start of the 70th Anniversary Season performance for the Valley Symphony Orchestra at McAllen Performing Arts Center Friday ,March,25,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Emila Mosivais during rehearsals at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Thursday ,March,24,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Valley Symphony Orchestra performs during the 70th Anniversary Season at McAllen Performing Arts Center Friday ,March,25,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Scott Roeder on tuba during the Valley Symphony Orchestra 70th Anniversary performance at McAllen Performing Arts Center Friday ,March,25,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Valley Symphony Orchestra members practice during rehearsals at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Thursday ,March,24,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Oscar Hererra from Falfurrias plays his trombone backstage before the start of the 70th Anniversary performance with the Valley Symphony Orchestra at McAllen Performing Arts Center Friday ,March,25,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Delaine Leonard’s harp is seen with the Valley Symphony Orchestra 70th Anniversary at the McAllen Performing Arts Center Thursday ,March,24,2022 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR La Joya ISD report details steps administration took amid corruption probe Pharr Holi revelers leave behind pandemic drab with purples, blues and greens Sting finish second in first women’s football league season Living color: Pharr Holi revelers leave behind pandemic drab with purples, blues and greens Hinojosa reappointed to powerful state finance committee