Cadaver canine to aid in search for baby

With a newborn baby -believed to be dead – still missing authorities said they will bring in a cadaver canine on Friday to aid in the search.

Federal, state and local law enforcement for days have been searching an area around Port Isabel where the baby’s mother said she last had the baby, but have yet to find any signs of the infant, authorities said.

Cameron County Constable Pct. 1 office, Texas Rangers, Cameron County Park Rangers, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Department of Public Safety troopers, Port Isabel and Brownsville police officers searched the area Thursday but the baby’s body was not found, said Norman Esquivel Jr., Pct. 1 constable.

The baby was born on March 8 and the baby died on March 9, authorities said the mother told them. The Constable’s Office started working on the case on March 16 and arrested the parents two days later.

According to Esquivel’s office, on March 16, someone sought help from the constable to investigate the welfare of the newborn. “Information was received that a child had possibly been born to a couple living in Long IslandVillage. The reporting party had received conflicting stories about the child’s welfare,” Esquivel stated earlier in a press release.

Because the mother left the baby in a grassy field and wetland near the old causeway and Long Island Village near Port Isabel, Esquivel said, authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the coyotes may have gotten to the baby or the infant’s body got washed away.

Of the baby’s parents, Zachary D. DelaRosa is charged with Injury to a Child, a second-degree felony, and Susanne J. Pierce is charged with Abuse of Corpse, a state jail felony.

Both remain jailed at a Cameron County facility on bonds of $70,000 and $60,000 respectively.

