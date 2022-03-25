Airline CEOs demand end to mask mandate, send letter to President Biden

HARLINGEN — The chief executives of 10 major airlines and cargo haulers sent a letter to President Joe Biden demanding an end to mask mandates and pre-flight testing for international travelers.

The letter was passed to the White House through the advocacy group Airlines for America, and was signed by the CEOs of American Airlines, United Airlines Holdings, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines.

Others include the leaders of UPS Airlines, FedEx Express, JetBlue Airways, Alaska Air Group and Atlas Air Worldwide.

“We are encouraged by the current data and the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions from coast to coast, which indicate it is past time to eliminate COVID-era transportation policies,” the letter reads, citing the latest pandemic numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The airline leaders noted they had instituted many policies voluntarily at the start of the pandemic to limit the spread of COVID, but they say the decline in deaths and hospitalizations means “they no longer make sense.”

Two weeks ago, the federal Transportation Security Administration extended the mask mandate for airports, commercial aircraft, buses and rail systems which was set to expire March 18. It was the fourth extension of the mandate since February 2021.

Last month, Texas Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton filed suit against the Biden administration seeking to rescind mask mandates for airports, airlines and all public transportation networks.

The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, contends the CDC lacks authority to impose such a broad health mandate and that it violates the constitutional rights of Americans.