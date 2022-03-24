Brownsville’s Cannery Public Market breaks ground

The road to Wednesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking at the future new home of the Brownsville Farmers’ Market and Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley in Brownsville starts back in 2008.

City Commissioner At-Large “B” Rose M.Z. Gowen recalled the history during remarks in front of the sizable crowd assembled for the event, held at the entrance to the battered Quonset hut at the corner of East 6th and East Ringgold streets that will be transformed over the next year into The Cannery Public Market at a cost of about $4 million.

It was in 2008 that two professors with the UTHealth School of Public Health in Brownsville, Susan Fisher-Hoch M.D. and Belinda Reininger (now dean), discovered very high rates of diabetes and other obesity-related disease in the local population — much higher, in fact, than any other Hispanic population in the country, Gowen said.

Brownsville hadn’t had a farmers market in a long, long time, and Reininger and Fisher-Hoch felt strongly that a new one was called for in order to get healthy, affordable fresh fruits and vegetables to residents and lower the diabetes rate, said Gowen, who was among the handful of people in on the initial brainstorming sessions. Within a year some 200 people wanted to be part of making it happen, she said.

But first ensued a disagreement with city’s parks department over where to put the market. Gowen said it was then she realized the project needed somebody on the inside, so she ran for city commission and won.

“I thought there shouldn’t be a fight about this,” she said. “It’s not hard, it’s not complicated. It’s fresh food, for God’s sake.”

The Brownsville Farmers’ Market opened for business on a patch of concrete in Linear Park, still its home today, at least for another year.

“We had only six vendors,” Gowen said. “We sold 50 dozen farm eggs in 20 minutes, and all the vendors sold out within 30 minutes. Some vendors left to rent more land on that same day because they knew this was going to be market they could make money at. The cool thing was that the people, the shoppers, did not leave the park. They stayed and they talked to each other and there was a community spirit that was built that day, and Linear Park was activated.”

The market has grown and thrived in the years since, spawning community gardens and walking groups, and leading to the creation of the Brownsville Wellness Coalition to manage everything, she said.

“And we have after 10 years seen reductions in rates of diabetes, which is the best thing to happen,” Gowen said.

The parcel occupied by the old cannery, built in 1947 when the area was packed with railcars and later known as Gutierrez Warehouse by the Zoo, became available about 10 years ago. Former city planner Ramiro Gonzalez suggested turning the Quonset hut into the permanent home of the farmers market, bringing in the Food Bank and providing a community/test kitchen, Gowen said.

“It was a brilliant idea, so we started down that path,” she said.

The city purchased the property in 2012. A design charrette was held featuring conceptual designs by students in the Texas Southmost College architecture program. A central topic of debate was whether to restore the old cannery building or tear it down and start from scratch, Gowen said.

“Saving it of course was going to be more expensive than demolishing it, and the overwhelming answer out of that charrette was save it, because of the history,” she said. “It was a turning point, where the community and the leaders decided we’re not going to knock this down. We’re going to turn it around and restore it.”

Finding the money for the project was the next challenge. The Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation was one of the first to step up, though the list of supporters helping make it a reality is quite long, Gowen said.

It includes the Brownsville Wellness Coalition and the Food Bank, the Brownsville Beautification Committee, the Lower Rio Grand Valley Development Council, Brownsville Share Our Strength and its “No Kid Hungry” campaign, the Mitte Foundation, which is paying for improvements to the Mitte Cultural District adjacent to The Cannery, the Musk Foundation, the Economic Development Administration and TSC among others.

When building costs exceeded the budget because of the pandemic, the city stepped in to fill the gap, Gowen said. Paperwork and design drawings should take about a month, then activity at the project site will begin, she said, adding that the ribbon cutting should happen in about a year.

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez called the project an “outstanding quality-of-life initiative” and said it reflects the community’s vibrancy and the level of support for the Linear Park/Mitte Cultural District corridor.

“One thing that we really don’t talk about a whole lot is the work that Dr. Gowen has done to spearhead initiatives like this and really fight for quality-of-life initiatives in the city,” he said. “She’s been a tremendous and a very zealous advocate for these sorts of projects.”

Veronica Rosenbaum, BWC executive director, said she’s heard a number of people saying the project is long overdue but also that “I am a firm believer that it’s all about the timing.”

“I think this is the right time,” she said.

Two years of pandemic and the impact on families in terms of food insecurity drove home the importance of the project and the Food Bank piece, while BWC has been helping residents learn how to produce their own vegetables for food, Rosenbaum said.

“It takes a village, the city of Brownsville acquiring this building and just the folks that had the vision to put this together, and the funders stepping up to the plate and saying, yes, I will help you,” she said. “It’s a great time for Brownsville, a great time for the Brownsville Wellness Coalition. Let great things grow, is my thing right now.”