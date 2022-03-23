McAllen attorney sentenced to over two years in federal prison for bribery scheme

A 32-year-old McAllen attorney has been ordered to federal prison following his convictions of conspiracy to commit bribery and bribery of a public official, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Roel Alaniz pleaded guilty April 27, 2021.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez ordered Alanis to serve a total of 30 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release. At the hearing, the court noted how the serious violation of his conduct and the series of continuing bribes in return for the alien rosters he received merited some incarceration time.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, at the time of his plea, Alaniz admitted he paid immigration detention employees for “alien” detainee roster lists. Benito Barrientez, 43, Lyford, and Damian Ortiz, 31, Weslaco, were two employees of the WillacyCountyRegionalDetentionCenter who sold the lists to Alaniz or his sister – Cynthia Alanis, 28, Los Fresnos – who was also an attorney in the Rio GrandeValley.

The detainee lists were from the El Valle Detention Center-Raymondville and the Port Isabel Detention Center-Los Fresnos. They contained names, dates of birth, country of origin and A-numbers of “alien” detainees. The attorneys would then visit them, or instruct others to do so, in order to solicit them to hire his law firm for representation in immigration proceedings.

Barrientos, Ortiz and Exy Adelaida Gomez, 45, Los Fresnos, were also convicted and are pending sentencing. Each faces up to 15 years in federal prison and possible $250,000 maximum fine. Alanis was previously sentenced.

Alaniz was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender in the near future.