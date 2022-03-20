Woman charged with murder after hitting man

An Edinburg woman is being accused of intentionally striking and killing a 24-year-old man Saturday morning with her black Chevrolet Camaro, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Briana Lisset Soria, 21, has been charged with the murder of Erick Sanchez after striking him with her vehicle in rural Edinburg.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Clay Drive around 8:44 a.m. in reference to a 911 call that stated a man had been struck by a black Camaro being driven by a woman.

Upon arrival, deputies found the lifeless body of a male with apparent injuries.

Authorities had detained a female suspect for investigation with a black Camaro with heavy front-end damage on location.

Soria’s bond has been set at $1 million.

The investigation is still ongoing.