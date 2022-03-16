Fort Brown legislation passes House

The last traces of mid-1800s Fort Brownsville are a big step closer to coming under National Park Service protection.

On March 15, the U.S. House passed H.R. 268, legislation introduced by retiring U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela to make the surviving Fort Brown earthworks part of the Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park. The earthworks, located at the site of the former Fort Brown Memorial Golf Course, is the last remaining example of architecture from the Mexican-American War in the United States.

Encouraging his fellow members of Congress to support the legislation during comments on the House floor, Vela said he introduced the legislation “to preserve a piece of history that is not only central to South Texas, but to our great nation as a whole.”

“Adding this piece of Fort Brown is critical to the interpretation of the Mexican-American War and the changes that were made to our international boundary,” he said. “It is a record of our nation’s border expansion extending to the Pacific Ocean.

“Gen. Zachary Taylor ordered the construction of Fort Texas in March 1846 in hopes of establishing the Rio Grande river the southern border of the United States. On May 3, 1846, Mexican Gen. Mariano Arista attacked Fort Texas, leading to the Battle of Palo Alto, the Battle of Resaca de la Palma, and the Mexican retreat across the Rio Grande.”

Maj. Jacob Brown, left in the command of the fort’s garrison, was mortally wounded in the fight. Fort Texas was renamed “Fort Brown” in his honor. Brownsville also bears his name.

“Bringing the earthworks into the Palo Alto park helps tell our nation’s story and protects this important symbol of the transformation of the country resulting from the 19th-century Westward Expansion,” Vela said.

Speaking to the Brownsville Herald by phone the day of the vote, he credited the city of Brownsville, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley history professor emeritus Anthony Knopp, historian and author Jim Mills and the late Walter Plitt, longtime board member of the Historic Brownsville Museum and the Brownsville Historical Association for their efforts over many years to make Fort Brown part of Palo Alto.

“That property that’s owned by the (International Boundary and Water Commissioner), which is part of the battlefield, will be incorporated into the current Palo Alto Battlefield tracts, so this is simply a transfer of ownership over to the National Park Service.”

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who has represented the state’s 15th congressional district since 2017 but is running for the District 34 seat now that Vela is retiring, also took to the floor to encourage passage of H.R. 268.

Gonzalez noted that the American garrison “fought valiantly” to defend the six-sided earthwork fort during six consecutive days of bombardment by Mexican forces, that only two Americans were lost, including Brown, and that the Mexican combatants were ultimately forced to retreat.

Palo Alto, at 7200 Paredes Line Rd., is the site of the first major battle of the Mexican-American War. It took place on May 8, 1846, five days after Arista launched his attack on Fort Texas.

Palo Alto is the only NPS unit interpreting the two-year Mexican-American War, which determined the southern boundary of the United States. NPS designed Palo Alto a National Historic Landmark in 1960, a National Historic Site in 1978, and a National Historical Park in 2009.

H.R. 268 goes next to the Senate and, if it passes, to the president’s desk to be signed into law.