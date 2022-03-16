Beloved Gladys Porter Zoo giraffe Rocket becomes mother for first time

Rocket, a beloved giraffe at the Gladys Porter Zoo, became a mother for the first time on Feb. 23 when she gave birth to a male calf.

The baby giraffe was born on exhibit but was placed behind the scenes in a private barn to bond with mom. He is now ready to launch into visitors’ hearts and can be seen on exhibit with the rest of the herd.

Despite this being Rocket’s first calf, she has stepped right into her new role with ease.

“First time mothers are often nervous and unsure how to raise an infant. This can be a serious concern for any newborn, and we are monitoring any behavior from Rocket that may cause an issue for her calf,” curator of mammals Walter Dupree said.

“Fortunately, Rocket has been a very diligent mom, bonding with her infant immediately. It’s heartwarming to see one of our ‘babies’ become a mom and a very good mom at that,” Dupree added.

Reticulated giraffes are listed as Endangered by the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Their biggest threats in the wild include habitat loss and poaching. According to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, there are approximately 15,950 reticulated giraffes left in the wild and their numbers continue to decline.