Pharr municipal court begins amnesty program

Anyone with pending City of Pharr fines and an active warrant for their arrest is eligible to receive amnesty starting Tuesday, the city announced in a news release.

The program, which city commissioners approved earlier this month, will be run by the Pharr Municipal Court. The amnesty period ends April 30.

Those with active warrants for their arrest and pending fines are encouraged to seek amnesty before the court during this time.

Any failure to appear and warrant charges will be waived for any unadjudicated fines paid in full, the news release said

Patrons are required to present a form of ID at the court to help locate their information and set up a time to speak with a judge.

“We encourage anyone to take advantage of this opportunity to take care of any outstanding fines owed to the municipal court during this amnesty period so that additional fines do not accumulate,” Pharr Municipal Court Judge Juan Villescas said.

The municipal court is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, call (956) 402-4690.