Homeowner shoots stranger under his vehicle

A homeowner in rural Alamo shot a man he saw under the homeowner’s vehicle Tuesday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said via Facebook on Tuesday that deputies were dispatched at 8:44 a.m. to the 500 block of Rancho Blanco Road in rural Alamo in reference to a man with a gunshot wound that was classified as an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

The sheriff’s office says deputies made contact with the homeowner, a 56-year-old man, who investigators say is a victim to a previous burglary.

Investigators say the homeowner shot the 26-year-old after confronting him.

The investigation is active and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call crime stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 TIPS app.