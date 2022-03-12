MISSION — Nachos and sweat. Their aroma was thick, and although the food looked delectable, people opted to partake in the latter Saturday afternoon, here at the 5×5 Brewing Company where displays of strength lured people to the men and women pulling a military vehicle as far as they could, sweat dripping down their face and resolve in their hearts.

In walking through the brewery’s parking lot, one could hear the roar of people cheering and the rock music soaring — a rousing display befitting of the feats of strength to behold. And there were many to witness.

Gabriel Peńa, a professional strongman competitor from the Rio Grande Valley, partnered with the 5×5 Brewing Co. on Saturday to host the annual BeerStone 2022 strongman event for the second year.

Read the full story here.

RELATED READING: