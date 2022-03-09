‘Feels like’ temperatures in the 30s expected Saturday morning

Another cold front will make its way through the Rio Grande Valley just in time for the weekend.

While Friday’s highs will be in the mid 70s to 80s, the temperatures will drop around 20 to 25 degrees on Saturday with highs in the low 60s and upper 50s, the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley report.

Amber McGinnis, a NWS meteorologist states, the Valley could experience some very cold “feels like” temperatures Saturday morning.

The “feels like” temperature in McAllen will be 34 degrees, in Harlingen and Brownsville 33 degrees and at South Padre Island 36 degrees.

“At this time we are not anticipating any Wind Chill Advisories, but will continue to monitor. Temperatures will begin to rebound on Sunday,” McGinnis writes.

The low temperatures Friday night will be around 42 degrees and Saturday’s highs will be around 59 degrees. The lows on Saturday night will be around 45 degrees on the highs on Sunday will be at about 68 degrees.

The temperatures will warm up Monday with highs near 79 degrees.