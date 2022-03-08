Texas Game Wardens have openings for interns

Texas Game Wardens are accepting applications for summer internships across the state.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department encourages college students of all backgrounds and fields of study to apply for 12 available openings.

“This is a great opportunity for individuals who are curious about conservation law enforcement and interested in a higher level of community engagement,” said Lt. Rachel Kellner, Texas Game Warden program coordinator. “We provide college students with a realistic view of a game warden’s day-to-day activities including time spent on patrol.”

While an internship is not necessary to become a Texas Game Warden, Kellner said the experience can be a helpful first step.

“Successfully completing an internship may boost a cadet applicant in the long run, but more importantly, it will enable students to understand the level of commitment that is required to protect the state’s wildlife and wild spaces,” Kellner said.

The application, eligibility requirements, specific locations, compensation and additional information can be found by clicking on Game Warden at the top of the TPWD website.

This year, applicants may only apply to a single position in a single county. The counties of Angelina, Aransas, Bexar, Brown, Cameron, Dallas, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Potter, Nueces and Tom Green all have available internships.

The application deadline is March 31.

Interested applicants seeking more information can contact Texas Game Warden Recruiter Chelsea Bailey at 361-571-9877.