Hidalgo, Cameron counties report 12 more COVID deaths

Hidalgo County reported five more deaths related to COVID-19 Monday along with 3,276 more cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, the DHR Health Vaccine Clinic announced it was moving from Pharr to Edinburg beginning Tuesday.

The county’s latest fatalities were from Weslaco, Mission, McAllen and an undisclosed location, three of them women and two men. The youngest was in her 40s, and four out of the five were not vaccinated.

County schools announced a relatively low number of cases: two were staff and 11 were students.

Local hospitals also continued to treat 117 adults and four pediatric patients with the virus.

Of those, 44 adults and one pediatric patient were in intensive care units.

DHR Health also announced it was moving to the city of Edinburg starting Tuesday.

The clinic will now be housed at the Edinburg Activity Center, located at 123 E. Mark S. Peña Drive, after being held at the Pharr Events Center since January.

It will continue offering free Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for anyone needing a first, second or third dose.

First and second doses are available for adults and children as young as 5 years old. Third doses are available for adults and children as young as 12.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays

For those receiving a second or third dose, a vaccine card will be required.

For more information, or a replacement vaccine card, call (956) 362-6843.

Cameron County reported 122 more cases of COVID-19 Monday and seven more deaths related to the virus.

Three of those individuals were fully vaccinated. Those deaths raise the total there to 2,199.

Of that county’s new cases, 86 were reported as confirmed, 35 as probable based on antigen testing and one as the result of an at-home self-test.