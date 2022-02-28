Pharr sexual assault suspect kills himself after traffic stop, police say

PHARR — A man wanted for the aggravated sexual assault of a minor killed himself after Pharr police stopped his vehicle in Donna Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Pharr Police Department.

“Pharr Police had been actively searching for Mr. (Loren) Pogue since Sunday afternoon on an arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a minor that occurred Saturday morning but had not been reported to police until Sunday at 3:00 pm.,” police said in the release Monday night.

At about 5:27 p.m. Monday, Pharr police found the 56-year-old driving on the Expressway through Donna and pulled his vehicle over near the 700 block of East Interstate, police said.

“Once Mr. Pogue was pulled over, he exited his vehicle and shot himself in the chest one time,” the news release said.

Police immediately called for an ambulance and he was transported to South Texas Health System McAllen, where he was pronounced dead at 6:52 pm.,the statement said.

Police did not release any other information as they continued to investigate. However, additional details will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Pharr Police Department at (956) 402-4700 or Pharr Crimestoppers at 787-TIPS or 1-800-648-TIPS.