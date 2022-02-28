Border agents net over $1.2M worth of drugs in six incidents

Border Patrol agents seized over $1.2 million worth of narcotics, which included more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamines and cocaine from six unrelated smuggling incidents over three days in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to an agency news release, an agent from the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station noticed a possible smuggling attempt near the Rio Grande south of Sullivan City on Thursday. Agents spotted a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north and tried to make a stop.

“The driver failed to yield and led agents on a vehicle pursuit before stopping at a residence in Sullivan City, where the driver and a passenger absconded,” the release read. “Agents discovered and seized eight large bundles of marijuana from the Tahoe. The driver and passenger were not located. The marijuana weighed approximately 450 pounds and is valued at more than $360,000.”

On Friday, agents from the same station saw an individual running south toward the river near known migrant and narcotic smuggling trails near La Grulla.

“Agents searched the area and discovered five bundles of marijuana abandoned,” the release continued. “The subject was not located and the marijuana was transported to the station. The marijuana weighed more than 60 pounds and is worth approximately $53,000.”

Later that same day, agents attempted to stop a GMC Sierra pickup truck leaving Fronton. The driver led agents on a vehicle pursuit back to the Rio Grande near Fronton, but the driver fled the vehicle and absconded into Mexico.

Agents seized 16 bundles of marijuana from the abandoned vehicle. The marijuana weighed more than 180 pounds and is valued at more than $145,000.

On Saturday, agents responded to La Rosita where they saw a Ford F-150 driving south toward the Rio Grande.

“The driver stopped near the river’s edge and was observed going into Mexico with approximately ten other suspected drug smugglers,” the release read. “Agents seized almost 190 pounds of marijuana from the pickup truck.”

The vehicle was reported stolen to Harris County Sheriff’s Office and agents turned it over to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The marijuana seized is valued at more than $150,000.

Later that day, agents seized more than 400 pounds of marijuana from a narcotic smuggling event near Sullivan City, and almost 4 pounds of methamphetamines and 2 pounds of cocaine at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint.

Border Patrol said in the release that it is processing the subjects accordingly.