Photo Gallery: McHi rumbles past Victoria West in OT 49-45
By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - February 26, 2022

McHi's Darren Manriquez (1) on a drive to the basket against Victoria West's Shawn Mettey (23) during an area round game at Corpus Christi Miller High school Friday, Feb.25,2022 in Corpus Christi. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

McHi's Darren Manriquez (1) gets past Victoria West's A'zorea Morgan(12) during an area round game at Corpus Christi Miller High school Friday, Feb.25,2022 in Corpus Christi. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

McHi's Daniel Canul (32) double teamed by Victoria West's Shawn Mettey (23) and Jaydyn Smith (10) during an area round game at Corpus Christi Miller High school Friday, Feb.25,2022 in Corpus Christi. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

McHi's Darren Manriquez (1) looks to score against Victoria West's Shawn Mettey (23) during an area round game at Corpus Christi Miller High school Friday, Feb.25,2022 in Corpus Christi. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

McAllen High's Jordan Chappell (15) reaches for a rebound on Victoria West's Luke Parker (13) during an area round game at Corpus Christi Miller High school Friday, Feb.25,2022 in Corpus. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

McHi's Darren Manriquez (1) on a drive to the basket against Victoria West's Jadyn Smith (10) during an area round game at Corpus Christi Miller High school Friday, Feb.25,2022 in Corpus Christi. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

McHi's Darren Manriquez (1) with a finger roll against Victoria West's Shawn Mettey (23) and Jadyn Smith (10) during an area round game at Corpus Christi Miller High school Friday, Feb.25,2022 in Corpus Christi. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])