Rear-end collision at intersection kills woman

A 37-year-old woman died at the scene of a rear-end collision Thursday night at a red-light intersection in Brownsville.

Shortly after 8:35 p.m., the Brownsville Police Department responded to a major traffic accident on the 5000 block of E. 14th Street. Witnesses told officials that a blue Chrysler 200 had struck a black Chevrolet Traverse.

According to witnesses, the Chrysler was traveling northeast on East 14th Street, and the Traverse was stopped at a red light on the right-hand lane at the intersection of 14th and East Price Road.

The Chrysler was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to witnesses when it rear-ended the Traverse, police stated in a press release Friday morning.

The woman of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not been made known to the public.

An autopsy has been ordered, and the investigation is still ongoing.