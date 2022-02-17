Jim Board hadn’t played basketball in a year when he reached out to then-Pan American College head coach Sam Williams in 1962 about playing for the Broncs.

Board, who spent his first two collegiate seasons playing for St. Edward’s in Austin, was familiar with Williams, having played against his teams on several occasions while with the Hilltoppers.

Two days after talking with Williams, Board packed his bags and took a train from Indiana to the Rio Grande Valley to begin taking classes at Pan American and become eligible to play for Williams.

Board spent the next three years at Pan American, leading the Broncs to back-to-back NAIA tournament appearances during his two years as a starter, including a runner-up finish during his first year.

Almost 60 years since he last suited up for the Broncs, Board is set to be recognized for his successful two-year career, being selected as a part of UTRGV’s 2022 Hall of Fame class.

The Athletics Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor induction luncheon is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the UTRGV Ballroom.

“It’s great to join some of my other teammates and some of the other inductees from other sports,” Board said. “I’m looking forward to the ceremony. … It’s a great honor. To be put in that elite group, it makes me feel very proud of myself.”

During his first year with the Broncs, Board earned NAIA All-American Honorable Mention, averaging nine points and three rebounds to lead Pan American to an NAIA national runner-up finish.

One of Board’s favorite memories with the Broncs came during the semifinal game leading up a national championship bid.

“I wasn’t a big scorer here at Pan Am, but at St. Edwards I was,” Board said. “In that semifinal game in the national tournament against Carson-Newman, I hit 10 out of 12 shots. It ended up with (Luke) Jackson and I, we both had 21 points and we won by two points.”

Board made the move to the RGV in 1963 after scholarship cuts at St. Edward’s led to him leaving the team due to lack of funds.

He and his wife, Donna, have called the Rio Grande Valley their home since then, actively involved in the UTRGV athletics community to this day.

After being given the opportunity to come to Pan American by Williams, Board makes it a point to give back to the community who helped get him where he is now.

“Most of us cannot sit down and write down a check for $50,000 or $100,000 dollars,” Board said. “So I decided back then, with a little bit of help, the aspect of giving back. It’s just snowballed. I just always felt like I owed, so to speak, definitely Coach Sam Williams for giving me the opportunity to get back in school, get an education and play basketball.”

In 2011, Board was inducted into the school’s Hall of Honor for his philanthropic work on behalf of UTRGV athletics, including his role in the creation of the Sam Williams Endowed Scholarship in 2005.

Board becomes the fifth member of his team to be inducted into the school’s hall of fame, joining Jim McGurk, Mitchell Edwards, Paul Friddle, Luke Jackson and Jim McGurk.

Now retired, Board and his wife can still be found on the sidelines at the UTRGV Fieldhouse cheering for the Vaqueros.

