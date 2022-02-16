Baile Del Sol scheduled for Saturday

Get your Charro Days costumes and dancing shoes ready, as the 85th annual Charro Days Fiesta kicks off on Saturday with the Baile Del Sol.

The festival begins at 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the Charro Days Fiesta headquarters at 455 E. Elizabeth Street in downtown Brownsville.

There will be dancing, folklorica dance performances, contests and plenty of music to get you dancing in the street. A portion of East Elizabeth Street will be closed off for the festival.

Henry LeVrier, president of Charro Days Fiesta, said this year’s event will be extra special since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted officials to cancel last year’s fiesta.

“It feels awesome. I think everybody has a lot of energy, a lot of excitement since we didn’t have anything last year. I think even the public is excited and ready to celebrate, and us as the organizers we are very excited to just get the opportunity to once again do what we like to do and that is to plan an excellent festival,” he said.

Several school children will be dancing at the event including students from Harmony School, Garden Park, Perez, Keller, Villanueva and Benavides elementary schools just to name a few. The Revival of Cultural Arts will also perform.

A number of bands will be providing music such as Los Federales a conjunto band, made up of U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

There will be a costume contest for children, a taco eating contest and Charro Days Fiesta will unveil the winners of the Charro Days Fiesta art contest.

At 3 p.m. a group of people will belt out the official Charro Days grito.

“It will be an afternoon full of entertainment. It will be exciting. It will be a good family day,” LeVrier said.