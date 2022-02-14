Home Sports High School Photo Gallery: McAllen Rowe victorious over Mercedes 60-23 bi-district game SportsHigh SchoolLocal NewsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Monitor Photo Gallery: McAllen Rowe victorious over Mercedes 60-23 bi-district game By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - February 14, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp McAllen Rowe’s Alyssa Cantu (13) is stripped of the ball by Mercedes Danielle Barroso (10) as teammate Cerina Limas (1) applies pressure during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Nikki Rowe gymnasium on Monday, Feb.14,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe’s Destiny Menchaca (20) drives to the basket on Mercedes Danielle Barroso (10) during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Nikki Rowe gymnasium on Monday, Feb.14,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Mercedes Danielle Barroso (10) snags the ball away from McAllen Rowe’s Alyssa Cantu (13) during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Nikki Rowe gymnasium on Monday, Feb.14,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe’s Yulissa Yebra (24) attempts to control loose ball against Mercedes Jayda Luna(12) during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Nikki Rowe gymnasium on Monday, Feb.14,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe’s Evelyn Valero (11) gets past a Mercedes defender on a drive to the basket during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Nikki Rowe gymnasium on Monday, Feb.14,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe’s Destiny Menchaca (20) runs into defenders Mercedes Danielle Barroso (10) on a drive to the basket during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Nikki Rowe gymnasium on Monday, Feb.14,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hidalgo County virus toll exceeds 3,700 as 12 more die Bust leads border agents to heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and 32K pills 2 arrested after 188 pounds of cocaine found in vehicle 25 people found locked inside tractor compartment at Sarita checkpoint FAA delays SpaceX assessment again