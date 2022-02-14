McAllen Rowe’s Alyssa Cantu (13) is stripped of the ball by Mercedes Danielle Barroso (10) as teammate Cerina Limas (1) applies pressure during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Nikki Rowe gymnasium on Monday, Feb.14,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
McAllen Rowe’s Destiny Menchaca (20) drives to the basket on Mercedes Danielle Barroso (10) during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Nikki Rowe gymnasium on Monday, Feb.14,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Mercedes Danielle Barroso (10) snags the ball away from McAllen Rowe’s Alyssa Cantu (13) during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Nikki Rowe gymnasium on Monday, Feb.14,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
McAllen Rowe’s Yulissa Yebra (24) attempts to control loose ball against Mercedes Jayda Luna(12) during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Nikki Rowe gymnasium on Monday, Feb.14,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
McAllen Rowe’s Evelyn Valero (11) gets past a Mercedes defender on a drive to the basket during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Nikki Rowe gymnasium on Monday, Feb.14,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
McAllen Rowe’s Destiny Menchaca (20) runs into defenders Mercedes Danielle Barroso (10) on a drive to the basket during the first half of a bi-district game at McAllen Nikki Rowe gymnasium on Monday, Feb.14,2022. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR