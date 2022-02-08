Brownsville mom pleads guilty to crash that left her son dead

A 32-year-old Brownsville mom has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter charge that left her 13-year-old son dead.

Ernestina Garcia appeared before 404th state District Court Judge Gloria M. Rincones via Zoom where she entered her guilty plea on Monday.

According to a July 21, 2021, Cameron County indictment, Garcia had an alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 in her body at the time of the accident.

The indictment states Garcia caused the death of her teenage son by accident or mistake by driving her vehicle at 55 mph in a 30-mph area where she lost control and hit a tree.

Garcia waived the reading of the indictment against her on Monday and ended her guilty plea. Although she is currently being held in custody at a Cameron County jail facility, Rincones ordered she be sentenced to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice System for 10 years.

Garcia’s formal punishment/sentencing is scheduled for Feb.28.