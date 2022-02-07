Traffic stop in Combes leads to seizure of $70,000 in cash

Two Brownsville men remain in federal custody following their arrest on failure to report they were transporting more than $10,000 in cash.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Miguel Guadalupe Medrano Jr. and Emmanuel Medrano were traveling through Combes on Feb. 5, when they were stopped by the Combes Police Department on a traffic violation.

The men gave the officers consent to search their Ford F150 truck where they found 21 bundles that contained $70,962 in cash. The money was “located in a box under the back seat and in the natural void behind the glove box.” A firearm was also found, according to the complaint.

When questioned by police, the men claimed the money did not belong to them. They said the money was going to be handed over to someone who would be waiting for them at a rest stop in San Benito, according to the complaint. The money was to be handed over to a Mexican national who lives in Matamoros, Mexico.

A search of a cellphone belonging to Miguel Guadalupe Medrano Jr. revealed photos of the money taken earlier before it was hidden inside the truck, the complaint states. He admitted he had a previous money laundering conviction in 2015 involving $743,000. This money was also destined for Mexico.

The two men appeared Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan who ordered they be held without bond. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Feb.28.