Mercedes police bust suspect accused of stealing vehicle at knifepoint

Mercedes police arrested a man who they say stole a vehicle in Harlingen at knifepoint.

In a news release Friday, police said officers responded at 3:32 p.m. Thursday to a parking lot at 4801 E. Expressway in response to a suspicious man and woman driving in a gold passenger car.

Police interviewed the pair, and while that was happening, they discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in an aggravated robbery at knife point in Harlingen.

“As officers attempted to place the male under arrest he immediately evaded arrest and ran through a parking lot into a heavy brush drainage system,” the release said. “After searching the area officers were able to locate the male hiding in mud and brush.”

Mercedes police charged him with evading arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

“The female was never located. However, video surveillance was found that she had been picked up at a nearby (convenience) store.”

While police released a mugshot, they did not identify the man.