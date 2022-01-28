Edcouch-Elsa’s Mia Flores came into her senior year expecting big things. The point guard felt ready for a breakout season after helping the Yellow Jackets finish second in District 32-5A as a junior.

Before district play began, Flores tore her ACL during the McAllen ISD Border Bash tournament Nov. 18, effectively ending her senior season and with it

her high school career.

While her days suiting up for the Yellow Jackets ended prematurely, Flores was able to cement her legacy at Edcouch-Elsa, becoming the player in two years to reach 1,000 career points, joining Madi Treviño, who is now on the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs’ squad.

“There were a lot of emotions running through my mind when I found out,” Flores said. “I felt a sense of relief knowing that I went out, I was able to accomplish something. It’s given me something to look forward to with basketball. Especially after everything that I had to go through this season.”

Flores’ focus at the start of the season was on her team, she said, not realizing she was near or had broken the 1,000-career point mark until after her injury.

For former Edcouch-Elsa head coach Daniel Richardson, who coached her until this season, however, the accomplishment came as no surprise.

“We never really looked at the numbers until after the injury,” Richardson said. “For her to be able to reach it that early, that’s impressive. But they were always embracing the grind. They’re gym rats. They stayed in the gym and worked hard. That’s how you achieve goals. That was one of the goals she had for herself. We were just trying to set the bar for other players.” Despite the injury, Flores is on the bench, coaching her teammates. The transition from star on the court to coaching from the sideline hasn’t been an easy one, but Flores has embraced the challenge, she said, just trying to help the next generation of Yellow Jackets.

“I want to be in there,” Flores said. “I want to be playing, but I’m always rooting for my team. If there is anything I can tell them from what I’ve seen or learned from my four years, I’m going to do it. … I just hope the players see how even though I’m injured I’m out here. I hope they can learn from that, and it motivates them to want to push themselves.”

On Tuesday, her fellow Yellow Jackets helped recognize Flores for her career milestone, presenting her with a 1,000-point banner after their game against Donna High.

With Edcouch-Elsa’s season nearing its close, Flores has her eyes set on a return to the hardwood, hoping to continue playing basketball at the collegiate level.

HEATING UP

The Brownsville Veterans Chargers, Edinburg Vela SaberCats and McAllen Rowe Warriors have proven difficult to beat recently, each riding double-digit winning streaks as the end of the regular season draws near.

Additionally, all three teams have garnered attention across the state, ranked in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Top 25 poll in their respective classes.

The Warriors (27-4, 10-0) have reeled off 15 straight victories since a loss to the SaberCats on Dec. 3, outscoring opponents 820-458 during that span and earning them the No. 17 spot in the Class 5A poll. Meanwhile, the Chargers, who are ranked No. 22 in Class 5A, are on a 12-game winning streak. All their victories during that span have come by double digits.

The SaberCats hold the longest winning streak of any Valley team, compiling 21 straight victories since their last loss Nov. 19. Edinburg Vela’s 28-2 overall record has earned them the No. 9 spot in the Class 6A poll.

RACE TO THE FINISH

While some teams are amid hot streaks, others are fighting to secure their playoff position, with the University Interscholastic League’s postseason set to begin Feb. 14.

In District 31-6A, the Edinburg High Bobcats, La Joya Coyotes and PSJA High Bears are all separated by one game in the standings, holding the second-, third- and fourth-place spots, respectively. The final seeding appears to be coming down to the wire, with each team set to face off once more during the final two weeks of the season.

District 32-6A features a trio of teams tied for first in Harlingen High, Harlingen South and Weslaco High, each with an 8-2 mark in district. Meanwhile, the Los Fresnos Falcons are vying to get back into the district title race, trailing the first-place teams by only one game. The Panthers and Falcons are set to square off in a pivotal district matchup at 6 p.m. Friday.

