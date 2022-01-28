Documents: Osiel Cardenas Jr. stabbed two at local bar

Osiel Cardenas Jr., the son of drug kingpin Osiel Cardenas Guillen, is not only facing a gun smuggling charge but also an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Federal court documents reveal that Cardenas allegedly stabbed two people outside a Brownsville bar in December 2021 because he was refused entrance into the establishment because a private party was being held there.

The December 2021 incident is noted in a petition seeking the revocation of his supervised release probation because he is accused of committing another felony while on probation.

The court documents reflect that on Dec. 8, a U.S. probation officer received an SRF, or Supervisory Release File alert, that Cardenas Jr. had made contact with the Brownsville Police Department. The probation officer contacted Brownsville PD and was told that Cardenas Jr. was involved in an incident where two people had been stabbed.

Brownsville police reported “that on the evening of December 7, 2021, there was a private party at the Ibissa Lounge Bar located at 3101 Pablo Kisel Boulevard, Brownsville, Texas. Osiel Cardenas Jr. arrived and two (2) individuals instructed him to leave because it was a private party. Mr. Cardenas Jr., left, however he later returned and waited outside the establishment. The defendant, with a sharp object, then assaulted two (2) individuals that told him to leave the party. The two (2) individuals sustained stab wounds. Mr.Cardenas Jr., then left the scene of the incident.”

According to court documents, there exists video surveillance of the act and Cardenas Jr. matched the description of the man involved in the stabbing.

An arrest warrant for Cardenas Jr. was issued on Dec. 8, and he was arrested on Dec. 13 in Brownsville, the documents indicate.

Cardenas Jr. had been on supervised release at that time. A hearing to revoke his probation had been scheduled for Jan. 18 but was canceled because of the pending gun smuggling charges filed again him that same day.

Court documents reflect Cardenas on Wednesday waived his rights to a detention and arraignment hearing on the gun smuggling charge scheduled for Feb. 10 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III and entered a not guilty plea to the charges.

A search of federal documents indicate that jury selection in his case is scheduled for April 4. He remains in custody at a federal detention facility.

According to a Jan. 18 federal indictment, Cardenas Jr. on April 22, 2021 knowingly tried to export from the United States to Mexico five Bushmaster rifles XM15-E2S, caliber 223-5.56 and five Zastava rifles, model M90, caliber 7.6sx39, contrary to the law and regulated of the U.S.

In addition, he is accused of attempting to conceal the transportation of the weapons, knowing them to be intended for exportation contrary to the law and regulation of the U.S.

This was at least the second time Cardenas Jr. has been arrested and charged in federal court.

In August 2018, he was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison following his conviction of illegally in possession of a firearm and impersonating a U.S. Marshal. He pleaded guilty to the charges in May 2018. He was sentenced to 27 months in prison in addition to three years of supervised release. He was released from federal prison March 25, 2020, according to U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons. His supervised release ends March 24, 2023.

Brownsville police arrested Cardenas Jr., son of former Gulf Cartel boss Osiel Cardenas, around 2 a.m. on March 15, 2018 in the parking lot of the Sky Bar & Lounge. He is accused of waiving a gun around the bar, displaying a Cameron County District Attorney’s badge and threatening patrons with arrest if they didn’t leave the premises.

Police charged Cardenas Jr. with public intoxication, false report to a police officer and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

His father Osiel Cardenas, former head of the Gulf Cartel, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison in February 2010 and was to forfeit $50 million on proceeds he made from his illegal enterprise.

According to the FBI, while head of the Gulf Cartel, Cardenas-Guillen oversaw a vast drug trafficking empire responsible for the importation of thousands of kilograms of cocaine and marijuana into the United States from Mexico.