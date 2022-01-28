Court of Criminal appeals denies another writ filed by convicted child-killer John Allen Rubio

For at least the second time, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has denied a writ of habeas corpus filed by convicted child-killer John Allen Rubio, the Brownsville father found guilty of killing his daughter and two other children of his common-law wife in 2003.

In its ruling, the court stated that Rubio failed to satisfy the requirements under Texas law and that his writ was “an abuse of the writ without considering the claims’ merits.”

“The Rubio case continues to be a horrific and painful open wound for the community. It screams for finality. As the Court pointed, out this is the defendant’s second state writ that the Court has denied. We will now continue working towards having the defendant’s pending federal writ also be denied. The defendant must be held accountable for what he did: murdered and decapitated three innocent children,” said Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz in response to the court’s ruling.

A jury in 2010 found Rubio guilty of the beheading of Julissa Quesada, 3; John E. Rubio, 14 months; and Mary Jane Rubio, 2 months, the three children of his common-law wife Angela Camacho. John Allen fathered Mary Jane but treated all three children as his own.

The children were smothered, stabbed and mutilated, according to Brownsville police investigators. Their decapitated bodies were stuffed inside trash bags that were found near a bedroom door.

According to a confession Rubio made to police, he admitted to killing the children in 2003 because he believed there was an evil presence in them. He even asked one of the first officers to arrive at the crime scene to place him under arrest, according to the officer’s statement.

Rubio, 40, a Brownsville native, remains on death row at the Polunsky Unit in Livingston, Texas.

Camacho, 41, pleaded guilty to murder in 2005 and was sentenced to life prison and remains in custody at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville. She is eligible for parole on March 3, 2043.

The higher court in 2018 rejected the first appeal by Rubio.

Rubio has a writ of habeas corpus pending in federal court. As of Friday morning, no ruling had been issued in this case.