Photo Gallery: UTRGV drops a heartbreaker to Abilene Christian 85-87 By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - January 26, 2022 Texas Rio Grande Valley's Marek Nelson (11) eyes the basket against Abilene Christian's Tobias Cameron (11) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan.26,2022 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Texas Rio Grande Valley's Justin Johnson (1) snags a rebound from Abilene Christian during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan.26,2022 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Texas Rio Grande Valley's Mike Adewunmi (0)drives to the basket on Abilene Christian during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan.26,2022 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Texas Rio Grande Valley's Marek Nelson (11) drives on Abilene Christian's Tobias Cameron (11) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan.26,2022 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Texas Rio Grande Valley's RayQuan Taylor (30) and Xavier Johnson (13) battle for the ball against Abilene Christian's Cameron Steele (5) and Airion Simmons (23) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan.26,2022 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Texas Rio Grande Valley's Xavier Johnson (13) gets stripped of the ball by Abilene Christian's Damien Daniels (4) during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Jan.26,2022 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Texas Rio Grande Valley's Marek Nelson (11) goes airborne for a dunk on Abilene Christian's Reggie Miller (10) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan.26,2022 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])