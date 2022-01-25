Alamo resident identified as man found dead in San Juan

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigators have identified the man who was shot and killed early Sunday morning as Julian Ramirez, an Alamo resident.

Deputies found Ramirez’s body at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the area of Stewart and Military roads in San Juan after responding to a call of a man down, which was reclassified as a homicide.

Ramirez was dead when deputies arrived and had multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators took four men who were at the location to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and as of early Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office has not named those men nor has the agency indicated whether they have been charged.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains active and asks anyone with information on the case to call the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or can submit through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.