Hidalgo County COVID cases, hospitalizations in 400s

Hidalgo County reported 446 new cases of the coronavirus Monday along with five deaths related to it.

Three of the five who died were vaccinated, a county release said.

Those individuals included three men and two women who lived in McAllen, Mercedes and Weslaco, and ranged in age from their 40s to above 70. The death toll in Hidalgo County is now 3,584.

The new cases were reported as 170 confirmed, 273 probable and three suspected, bringing the county to a total of 129,151 cases, of which 74,123 are confirmed, 51,823 probable and 3,206 suspected.

Area hospitals continue to treat 406 adults with the coronavirus and 52 pediatrics, with 458 in total hospitalized as of Monday.

Of those, 78 adults and eight pediatric patients are in intensive care units.

TDEM has infused 5,330 patients as of Monday.

The number of people released from isolation Monday was 401, bringing the county to a total of 124,983 people released from isolation and leaving the county with 585 net active cases.

Schools continued to add COVID-19 data to the county’s total Monday, reporting 58 positive staff and 273 positive student cases.

So far Hidalgo County schools have recorded 2,419 employee and 8,466 student infections.

The county also updated the community on COVID-19 testing options Monday, writing in a release that pre-registration at its drive-thru testing site at the Edinburg Municipal Park is now encouraged but optional.

That site is open to all Rio Grande Valley residents, and pre-registration is available at http://www.doineedacovid19test.com or by calling (800) 635-8611.