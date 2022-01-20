Winter storm warning issued for entire Rio Grande Valley

A winter chill advisory and winter storm warning have been issued for the entire Rio Grande Valley.

The advisory/warning were issued early Thursday morning by the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley.

The wind chill advisory will be in effect from 9 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday. The winter storm warning will be in effect from 3 a.m. to noon Friday.

The NWS reports freezing rain and sleet are possible along with very cold wind chills. Light icing will result in very slippery conditions on sidewalks, with black ice on roads and bridges/overpasses, including Friday’s morning commute. Wind chills could range from around 20 to 30 degrees.

A winter storm warning means significant amounts of ice are expected that will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

A wind child advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. The NWS reports frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.

At 7 a.m. Thursday the temperatures across the Valley were in the low 60s and 50 degrees. They are expected to drop throughout the day.