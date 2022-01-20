Warming shelters opening in Rio Grande Valley

Rio Grande Valley cities are beginning to make accommodations for those who need to stay warm amid the potential of freezing temperatures the next several days.

EDINBURG

The city of Edinburg has opened a warming shelter at the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library, located at 1906 S. Closner Blvd. and will remain open until noon Friday.

At the shelter, residents will have access to the library’s Wi-Fi and the ability to charge their electronic devices. They are asked to bring their own bedding, medication, non-perishable food and snacks. Pets will not be allowed.

They also highly encourage those using the warming center to practice COVID-19 safe protocols such as social distancing and wearing facial coverings.

If residents have any questions, they can call the city helpline at (956) 259-HELP or dial 3-1-1.

MISSION

The city of Mission is opening a cold weather shelter Thursday at the Mission Parks & Recreation building located at 721 N. Bryan Road.

The shelter will be open from 5 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Residents who stay at the shelter are asked to bring a blanket, pillow, medication, personal identification, toiletry items and snacks.

The facility will follow COVID-19 safety protocols and face masks are recommended. There will also be expanded space to allow for physical distancing.

If they can, residents are asked to pre-register by calling (956) 580-8670.

A warming shelter will open in Pharr beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday.

PHARR

The Pharr warming shelter will open at the Development Research Center located at 850 W. Dicker Road.

Residents will need to bring their own blanket, pillow, food or snacks as well as overnight medication.

Call the Pharr Public Safety Communications Department for more information on the shelter at (956) 402-4444.

SPACE HEATERS

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency will be distributing space heaters to people in need in anticipation of the colder temperatures.

Space heaters are available for households with vulnerable people, including residents over 60, children 5 years old and younger, or someone with a disability.

People must provide their most recent utility bill, proof of income or benefits, identification and proof of residency for every household member in order to apply.

Applications can be submitted at www.hidalgocsa.org.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.