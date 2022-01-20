LIST: School cancellations and delays in the Rio Grande Valley (Updated at 2:11 p.m.)

The threat of freezing conditions due to inclement weather forecast this week has prompted local schools to delay or cancel classes.

SCHOOL DELAYS

Edinburg CISD is delaying the start of school Friday, with elementary and middle school campuses beginning at 9 a.m. and high schools at 10 a.m. Staff will report at 8:45 a.m. Buses will be one hour later than the regular schedule.

Weslaco ISD is delaying the start of school Friday to 9:35 a.m. for middle schools, 9:45 a.m. for elementary campuses and 10 a.m. for high schools. Bus pick-up times will be 8:15 a.m. for middle and high schools, and about 9 a.m. for elementary schools.

Donna ISD’s delays will be for one-and-a-half hours for class and bus transportation. Class start times Friday will be at 9:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. for elementary, middle and high schools, respectively. There will also be a one-hour delay for all staff.

Rio Grande City CISD is delaying the start of school for all students Friday to 8 a.m. for elementary campuses, with buses arriving at 7:30 a.m. Start times for classes and buses will be 9 a.m. and 8 a.m., respectively, for middle schools; and 9:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., respectively, for high schools.

South Texas College is delaying administrative and business operations Friday, beginning at 9 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. This does not affect students since all first-week classes are being conducted online due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, STC said in a news release.

Point Isabel ISD officials on Thursday stated there will be a two-hour delay for the start of school. Elementary campuses will open at 9:40 a.m., the middle school campus will open at 9:45 a.m. and the high school campus will open at 10:10 a.m. Transportation will follow the same bus routes with a two-hour delay. School dismissal will be at the regular scheduled time.

The Raymondville Independent School District also said it will delay the start of bus routes and classes on Friday by one hour. Classes will begin at 9 a.m.

The Lyford Independent School District announced Wednesday that it will delay the start of school on Friday. Campuses will open at 9 a.m. Bus routes will be delayed by one hour and a half.

The Brownsville Independent School District also announced Wednesday there would be a delay in the start of classes. Elementary schools will start classes at 9 a.m., middle schools at 8:40 a.m., and high schools at 9:45 a.m.

BISD officials report transportation routes will also be delayed. The pick-up time for students will be one hour later from the regular scheduled time. Parents can drop-off students at the time they usually do.

All staff should report to their campuses at their regular time. All afterschool programs on Friday have been canceled as well as outdoor events. Athletic indoor events on Friday will continue as scheduled.

SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS

Mission CISD announced it is canceling classes Friday as well as all extracurricular activities and athletics Thursday and Friday.

La Joya ISD is also canceling classes for all students Friday, as well as all outdoor extracurricular activities Thursday and Friday. Indoor varsity events, however, will continue as scheduled, according to the district.

PSJA ISD said on Facebook the school district is canceling classes Friday for all students, adding that auxiliary staff will report to work at a delayed start of 10 a.m.

Vanguard Academy schools and offices in the Valley will be closed Friday as well.

This story will be updated as more schools announce delays or cancellations.