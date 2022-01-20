Harlingen board pushes for drainage upgrades as members’ concerns reject 2 subdivision plans

HARLINGEN — The city’s subdivision drainage standards might be getting stricter as part of a push to curb flooding.

Today, the city’s newly revamped Planning and Zoning Commission meets to consider toughening requirements in its Subdivision Development Guide, a 131-page manual specifying engineering standards developers follow as they plan new subdivisions.

That could boost subdivision lot prices.

During today’s workshop, the board is expected to consider calling on developers to boost standards for flood control measures such as detention ponds, board member J.V. Garcia said Wednesday.

“We’re going to focus on increasing the detention requirements,” he said.

Garcia, a civil engineer who works on drainage plans, said stricter steps could mean doubling storm water storage capacity in detention ponds and ditches as well as measures such as rain harvesting.

To curb flooding, he wants developers to adequately plan their subdivisions’ drainage while taking steps to protect nearby neighborhoods from flooding.

“Detention means temporary (storm water) storage within the site limits to not inundate the existing ditch,” he said. “Detention storage allows for controlled release of storm water into the ditch.”

Upgrading standards boosts costs

Tougher standards could drive up costs for developers — and homebuyers.

According to Garcia, doubling detention capacity would boost a half-acre residential lot’s price tag by about $1,000.

“The amount of money it costs to properly construct drainage infrastructure is a tiny fraction of what it costs flood victims to pay for damages,” he said.

Like Garcia, new board member Jesse Gamez is also calling for tougher standards.

“We are there to protect the citizens of Harlingen,” Gamez, an H-E-B construction specialist, said. “We want to make sure when developers develop homes the people who buy have peace of mind that they’re not going to flood. We have flood issues we need to correct. We have to better our standards.”

Board rejects two subdivision plans

The board is already calling on developers to upgrade their subdivisions’ drainage plans.

Last week, board members voted to reject two subdivision plans after city officials appeared ready to approve them.

“They did not meet the current standards,” Garcia said. “For the first time, we’re properly utilizing oversight power to hold developers and engineers accountable for following minimum standards.”

During a Jan. 12 meeting, board members rejected the proposed Carey Estates subdivision, a 13-acre project on Lamb Avenue off Ed Carey Boulevard, and Legends South, a 20-acre project on Cook Lane south of November Drive.

During the meeting, board member Wayne Lowry cast the lone vote to approve the Legends South project, in the planning stages since last April.

Developer delays

As developers plan their subdivisions, the board’s push for stricter standards is delaying projects such as Legends South, Lowry said.

“I feel that we are failing our citizens and failing our developers because the process has really become very, very burdensome,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lowry said he wants to better protect subdivisions from flooding.

“I agree there should be input to strengthen the standards,” he said. “We should have a plan that developers can follow so they can work with staff. I’m not an engineer. If it costs more, it costs more. I want this to be clear and no more delays.”

During today’s workshop, Lowry is counting on streamlining the process developers follow to plan their subdivisions.

“I’m hoping in the workshop we can finally get some clarity and some compromise and provide a plan for development and growth,” he said. “We need to be coming together to make the process run smoothly so we can promote growth and eliminate any developer concerns.”