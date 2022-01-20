HARLINGEN — Omar Lucio was considered by many a local law enforcement legend.

But he was more than that.

He was a sheriff, a police chief, a dedicated husband and father — and he was a friend.

“I think a lot of people would consider him a friend,” said Cameron County Precinct 3 Constable Adrian Gonzalez.

“He would take the time to speak to you,” Gonzalez said. “He would give you his undivided attention. He would go talk to my dad at our house and he would sit there for over an hour just talking about different subjects.”

Gonzalez and dozens of other friends and law enforcement officers gathered Thursday at St. Anthony Catholic Church to pay their respects to Lucio. The much-revered long-time Cameron County sheriff died Monday at age 88 after a long and successful life and career.

Marked units from the U.S. Border Patrol, Weslaco Police Department and other law enforcement agencies filled the streets surrounding St. Anthony’s, flashing their lights, paying solemn tribute to the sheriff.

Outside St. Anthony’s, uniformed members of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Cameron County Sheriff’s Department and other offices stood in stoic salute as Lucio’s body in a flag-draped casket was moved through the front doors and into the church.

Just as he was moving into the church, an ever-growing but steady drizzle fell through the chill gray air. It was a solemn yet joyous day for many, a sad remembrance to a life well-lived.

“This is a day of celebration, of 70 years of marriage to a beautiful wife,” said Cameron County Commissioner David Garza.

Lucio’s wife Nena, their five children, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren celebrated their loved one’s funeral Mass over which the Rev. Tom Pincelli presided.

Pincelli spoke at length about his friend Omar Lucio and the many years they’d known each other.

“Omar is with his lord and savior experiencing a tremendous happiness and a tremendous peace,” he said.

“Amen,” said a parishioner softly.

“Go in peace, my friend, go in peace,” Pincelli said.

The crystalline notes of a piano filled the spacious church as a woman sang a soothing and lyrical rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

Friends and officers alike appreciated the service for the beloved lawman.

“The service was beautiful,” said Bertha Gutierrez.

She and her husband Hector, an usher at the service, had fond memories of Lucio.

“We actually used to sit behind him at the football games because he was a lifelong Cardinal fan,” Gutierrez said, adding, “and Hawks. But we used to sit behind him at the Cardinal games. We would say hello to him every night at the home games.”

Many pillars of the community called Lucio a friend.

“He was the brother to my sister-in-law,” said Lupita Muniz, former co-owner of Muniz Rio Grande Pharmacy.

“He was a family man when it came to being at home but a servant for others when he was out in the community,” Muniz remembered. “You could always ask him for help.”

Gonzalez, who was elected to the constable Precinct 3 position five years ago, seemed to consider Lucio a sort of mentor.

“I am in my second term and he would always give me good advice and let me know, ‘Hey, give people your time. Hear people out. Try to help everybody as much as you can,’” Gonzalez said.

And so the legend and the legacy lives on.

View Brownsville Herald photojournalist Denise Cathey’s full photo gallery: