FEMA COVID-19 testing site in Brownsville to open at a later time Friday

Due to inclement weather, the FEMA COVID-19 testing site at the Brownsville Sports Park in Brownsville will delay its opening on Friday by three hours. The testing site will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Officials said individuals that were scheduled to test anytime between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday will receive an email notification informing them of their updated schedule time. The testing site will resume its normal hours of 8 a.m. to 6 pm. on Saturday.

This testing site will remain open for the next three weeks or while federal resources last.

Individuals wanting to test at this site are required to register. They can register at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/Brownsville_TX_14605.html

Officials said once an appointment is received, it is very important that you show or provide voucher/appointment confirmation proof on the day of the test. The testing site is only for those individuals who have registered online and received a confirmation. “No on-site testing without an appointment will be conducted.”

The Cameron County Judge’s Division of Emergency Management and Fire Marshal Service will continue to monitor ongoing weather conditions. The judge’s office will provide updates if necessary.