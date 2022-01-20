COVID-19 deaths rise by 13 in Hidalgo County with 409 hospitalizations

A total of 13 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County on Thursday along with 119 new cases while hospitalizations continued to climb.

Thirteen individuals, including two Donna women in their 20s and 30s and a Mission man in his 40s, were the most recently reported to have died due to complications related to COVID-19.

Among them was also a woman in her 60s from an undisclosed location and the remaining nine were above the age of 70 from Edinburg, McAllen, Mission and San Juan.

Of the 13 individuals, nine were not vaccinated.

Their deaths raise the county’s total number of COVID deaths in the county to 3,573.

The 119 new cases reported Thursday include 60 confirmed and 59 probable cases.

The county now has a total of 128,297 recorded cases since the start of the pandemic. Those include 73,771 confirmed, 51,330 probable and 3,196 suspected cases.

There were 164 new cases among school staff and 726 new cases among students for a total of 2,073 total school staff members and 7,277 students who have tested positive since the beginning of the school year in August 2021.

In hospitals throughout the county, the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 continues to rise.

The county reported 409 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 up from the 380 reported on Wednesday. Those hospitalized included 370 adults and 39 pediatric patients.

The 409 patients also included 80 people receiving treatment in intensive care units, 71 being adults and nine pediatric patients.