Wintry weather possible for some parts of the Rio Grande Valley

There’s a chance that some parts of the Rio Grande Valley could experience light sleet and or freezing rain Thursday night into early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley.

The affected areas include Starr and Northern Hidalgo counties.

In addition, light sleet and or freezing is also possible Thursday night for southern Hidalgo and Cameron counties, the NWS reports.

A strong surge of cold air is expected to arrive in the Valley late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning bringing frigid temperatures.

A wind chill watch is in effect from late Thursday night through Friday morning for Starr, northern Hidalgo and Willacy counties.

Wind chill values may drop into the mid-upper 20s on Saturday across all of Deep South Texas.