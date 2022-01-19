Winter weather advisory issued for Hidalgo and Cameron counties

A winter weather advisory has been issued for southern Hidalgo and inland Cameron counties, the National Weather Service in Brownsville is reporting.

According to the NWS, sleet is possible along with light icing on sidewalks and overpasses and bridges.

The NWS reports the advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Wind chills could range from about 25 above zero to 30 above zero degrees.

The areas included in the advisories are the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, Weslaco, Brownsville and Harlingen.

The NWS reports motorists should plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute on Friday.

Residents are encouraged to closely monitor this developing winter weather situation.